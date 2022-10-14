Tower of Fantasy shares a tour of the upcoming Vera update and a new Simulacrum trailer

Tower of Fantasy fans know that Thursday, October 20th, is a big day for the shared world RPG since that’s when its Vera update will go live, and while there have been plenty of preview trailers, the devs at Hotta Studio offered up a more guided tour of the update for players to ogle.

The showcase granted fans a look at the Vera region’s desert and Mirorria city, along with some of the environmental hazards of the desert, the major locations of Mirroria, the Abyssant enemies and boss battles that players will have to take on, and even some of the new music that will play in-game.



The stream also confirmed that players can enter Greyspace either via random fissures that appear in the desert or through Greyspace Scriptures that can be used anywhere. Entering Greyspace awards a variety of material and currency rewards, it can be accessed only after players hit level 74 and have completed at least 40% exploration of Vera. There will also be an eight-player raid on offer in both normal and hard modes.

Finally, TOF debuted a trailer for its next Simulacrum, a tiny fire-wielding girl by the name of Ruby. This character will also be arriving on October 20th.



