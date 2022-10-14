Ultima Online is running PvP weekend events from now until December

Somehow combining the words “archlich” and “treasure” seems counter-intuitive, or at least dangerous; toss in the term “PvP” and you’re probably looking at a pretty intense time. Those three words are indeed being stirred together in Ultima Online with the arrival of the Treasures of the Archlich PvP weekend events, the first of which has started today on the Atlantic shard.

Between now and December 18th, different shards will see the dungeon Deceit in Felucca invaded by the archlich’s influence. Players are invited to take on arisen undead and get some archlich treasure in the process while also making sure other players don’t slay them for their goodies. Every weekend will see a different shard kick off the event, so players will want to read the schedule for all of the details.