Overwatch 2 counts over 25M players in 10 days, announces double XP weekends to celebrate

Despite all of its launch problems, it would appear that there were a lot of people checking out Overwatch 2 over the past week and a half: 25 million people, in fact, as Blizzard is very quick to point out in a PR blast.

The head count takes in players from around the world and from every platform the multiplayer shooter arrived to, including PC and consoles, and is a number that is nearly triple the previous daily player peak from the original Overwatch.

The announcement once more points to the freebies being handed out as compensation for launch problems and continues to promise more maps, modes, seasons, and next year’s PvE content. It also confirms that there will be doubled match XP during the weekends of October 21st, October 28th, and November 24th.



