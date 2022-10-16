Wizard101 works to correct guild and raid issues

In case you’ve been away from Wizard101 for a while now, you might be surprised to discover that the family-friendly MMO added guilds this past summer. These guilds can grow as large at 50 members and build up a house together while tackling various group challenges.saw a patch that fixed a problem that would reset guild house progress without players’ say-so.
Other fixes in the patch include adjustments to Wizard101’s raids, with gates no longer resetting and consuming a new key.
“There is a known Raids Gate issue where the final couple of players entering together too quickly may not properly reset the gate. Form a line and proceed at a walking pace, Wizards,” KingsIsle cautioned.
Source: Wizard101
