Aliens: Fireteam Elite improves its matchmaking system, shores up Pathogen release

Fun fact: Even alien cultures have to deal with bugs and software glitches. We’re not saying that there’s proof of xenomorphs out there with IT degrees trying to improve Aliens: Fireteam Elite, but it is a working theory that’s gaining traction in our office.

No matter who’s fixing up the multiplayer shooter, Fireteam Elite got a little bit better this past week thanks to an update that addressed issues holding the title back. One of these was its matchmaking system, which removed a couple of unintentional blocks that prevented players from jumping into matches together.

The patch also focused on several issues that cropped up after September’s Pathogen content drop, fixed an issue with its hardcore mode, and made the prestige mode available on the home screen if it had been unlocked by a standard account.