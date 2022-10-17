Embers Adrift’s weekend launch actually went fairly smoothly

Despite the oddity of launching an MMORPG on a Saturday, the Embers Adrift team is no doubt breaking out the bubbly thanks to a relatively smooth rollout of this old school-styled fantasy title.

While there were no widespread reports of queues or crashes, a few players took to the forums to complain about performance issues and transaction errors in buying the game.

Soulhaven promised a continued stream of work on the MMO post-launch: “This does NOT mean that development will slow. On the contrary, we plan on continuing our rapid development pace that we have demonstrated for the past few years.”

Players by and large reported no major problems:

So a few firsts for me in a while for an MMORPG launch with @EmbersAdrift no launch issue, played over 14 hours, and finally made a successful guild. Come join Radiant if you play during EST time. I'll be back streaming later today. Level 8 grind on my Knight. — That_Eriksson wtb TTRPG (@that_eriksson) October 16, 2022

And some are digging the vibes of MMOs from yesteryear:

Absolutely impressed by a video game that caters to a old school EverQuest/Vanguard players! Its harder than it looks! Solid launch! So much fun grinding with friends! Def give @EmbersAdrift a shot and help support the project! #mmorpg #EmbersAdrift pic.twitter.com/kZBc1Qyur1 — Yiladan (PrismaticDave) (@PrismaticDave) October 16, 2022

