League of Legends introduces its newest character K’sante and details this year’s ranked season rewards

We’re still a few weeks away from League of Legends’ big esports hullabaloo, but that’s not stopping the MOBA from offering up video previews of its next champion. K’sante, the Pride of Nazumah, which has been confirmed for a November 3rd arrival, has a couple of preview videos for players to ogle now: one with gameplay, the other with story, and both involving a man swinging giant stone tonfa as weapons.

In other LOL news, ranked players of the MOBA now know the rewards they’re getting for this year’s season. Players who placed Gold or higher in either solo/duo or flex queues will get the Victorious Sejuani skin along with additional Victorious Sejuani chromas for every tier hit above gold in both queues, while other rewards will be granted to those who at least finished a ranked placement like a profile icon and banner trim among other goodies.

