RuneScape adds Wilderness flash events and Zamorak miniquests, Old School RuneScape opens Poll 77

Are you an Old School RuneScape player who’s ready for some hot polling action? Do you have opinions about quality-of-life features? Then your voice is ready to be heard by Jagex as Poll 77 is now online, seeking player input on a variety of QoL matters.

As usual, the poll questions being asked are hyper-specific, asking granular questions about diary quest completion, essence pouch drops in Guardians of the Rift, vegetation placement (seriously), acquisition of the Stale Baguette (seriously), and where to use the special attack orb. The post additionally confirms that there is now a dedicated section of the dev team for QoL work and that future polls will have themes going forward.

Meanwhile in RuneScape, this week’s patch has kicked off some flash events in the Wilderness region for extra rewards and added two of three miniquests that will bridge the narrative gap between the current Zamorak storyline and the final quest of the MMORPG’s year. There’s also information about this week’s boosts for fresh start worlds and a variety of general updates made in the current patch.