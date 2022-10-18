Embers Adrift suffers a crash for its launcher and website overnight, but there is a workaround

By all accounts, the launch of Embers Adrift was generally pretty smooth, so consider it a bit of a downer that the game’s login and website decided to shut down late last night. Those who are still in-game weren’t affected and the devs of Stormhaven Studio hoped to have the problem fixed “as soon as the sun rises in Texas,” but those initial hopes have not come to pass at the time of this writing.

There is a workaround, mercifully: Fire up the game’s EXE file, effectively bypassing the launcher. For the time being, that’s going to have to be the way of things until related services are restored.

Curious about whether this throwback to ye olden days of MMORPG gaming is for you? Make sure to check out Justin’s first impressions piece.



Dear community Our login and website are down.

Those already in game are not affected and can continue to play.

As soon as the sun rises in Texas, it should be solved (hopefully) All our apologies for this inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/bDLvSsgnRe — EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) October 18, 2022