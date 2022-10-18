Massively OP Podcast Episode 393: Saga of the Chronicles of the Ember Shards of Aria

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Halloween season, Embers Adrift’s launch, Star Citizen reveals, World of Warcraft’s faction sharing, Star Trek Online’s day of victory, and the dumpster fires of Elyria and Aria.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleMortal Online 2 plans another large scale battle test and promises ‘small surprises’ in this week’s update
Next articleWorld of Warcraft’s Headless Horseman rides again for Hallow’s End

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments