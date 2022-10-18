Massively OP Podcast Episode 393: Saga of the Chronicles of the Ember Shards of Aria

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Halloween season, Embers Adrift’s launch, Star Citizen reveals, World of Warcraft’s faction sharing, Star Trek Online’s day of victory, and the dumpster fires of Elyria and Aria.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWG
- Halloween events are upon us
- News: Embers Adrift launches
- News: Star Citizen continues to frustrate
- News: World of Warcraft expands mob tagging
- News: Star Trek Online’s Enterprise made canon
- News: Chronicles of Elyria and Legends of Aria vie for dumpster fires
- Outro
Other info:
