World of Warcraft’s Headless Horseman rides again for Hallow’s End

By
Eliot Lefebvre
Same hat?

Have you gotten tired of beating up the Headless Horseman in World of Warcraft yet? We sure hope not because he’s once more the center of attention in this year’s Hallow’s End event in which he is, yes, setting fire to Goldshire and Razor Hill. Whether or not you want to see these starter towns burn is immaterial; you probably shouldn’t let him do that anyway. It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

Of course, if you really want to stop him, you can once more head to Scarlet Monastery’s graveyard to take him on as a boss fight, giving you another chance to farm for the event mount he drops. And as in prior years, players can also head to Val’sharah in the hopes of picking up a seasonally appropriate witch’s hat, to boot. The festivities start today and last until November 1st, so enjoy the slight chill in the air as you take on the event’s challenges once more.

