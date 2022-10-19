Albion Online’s upcoming Beyond the Veil update plans to improve the Roads of Avalon

If you’re among the players of Albion Online who believe 2020’s Roads of Avalon system needs some TLC, you’re not alone. Developer Sandbox Interactive feels similarly and it plans on doing something about it with its upcoming content patch, Beyond the Veil.

Updates to the Roads include changes to what happens when players log out of or are disconnected from the location; several new objectives and monsters, such as the addition of crystal spiders; adjustments to make the system more appealing for large groups, with the promise of stronger mobs and high-value content in-between hideout regions; and a host of hideout-specific updates that let players declare a hideout as a headquarters, accelerate the building of a hideout, and manage new power requirements.

“These changes should reinvigorate the Roads of Avalon as an area for small group play and independent guilds, providing a variety of PvE and PvP options and rewarding exploration,” the announcement explains. “We hope to encourage new guilds to enjoy this content, and can’t wait to see who makes their home in the Roads.” More details will be shared in the coming weeks, but for now there is a video from the comfy chair featuring director Robin Henkys that offers some broad-stroke plans waiting below.

