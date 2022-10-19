Diablo IV begins sending invites to its endgame-focused closed beta test

Is it a breach of NDA if Diablo IV fans scramble around excitedly online over being invited to the APRG’s next test? Regardless of that question, the fact remains that players are beginning to see invitations to the endgame closed beta test as of this week.

The Diablo IV subreddit is awash with excitement as several posts point out that the test is starting or otherwise share invites and footage (the latter of which absolutely breaks NDA).

As readers will recall, this test is meant to focus on D4’s endgame, with access to a post-story Sanctuary and a focus on making sure this portion of the game – arguably the real reason anyone plays the title at length – feels “satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions.” To that point, fans on Reddit are beseeching those who were invited to provide feedback.

