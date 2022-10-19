Lord of the Rings Online highlights Before the Shadow’s Cardolan region lore and landscape

“Known as the Land of Red Hills due to the ruddy hue of its rocky moors, Cardolan has also been reddened by much bloodshed over the centuries. War and death emptied this land, once a thriving part of the great North-kingdom of Arnor, long ago. Now it is a waste of scrub and heath, where the wind sighs through crumbled ruins and among the ancient barrows that gaze down from the heights. Only a few stout folk remain, protected by the Rangers of the North from plundering Orcs and gruesome wights that stalk the mists.”

The preview further details the series of historical events that occurred in this portion of Middle-earth, including the pact Arnor had made with the Amonedain, the ravages of the War of the Last Alliance, and the ultimate downfall of Arnor itself. This post has plenty of set dressing for lorehounds to feast on and whet their appetites for Before the Shadow’s projected November 9th release date, though Standing Stone Games did reserve the right to delay it.

In other LOTRO news, the game’s weekly restart maintenance has had the unfortunate side effect of temporarily taking world character transfers offline. Players will be advised when the service is back up and running.