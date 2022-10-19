Lost Ark sets players to raiding in next week’s Mystics and Mayhem update

Halloween, or a version of it, effectively arrives in Lost Ark next week as Amazon unrolls Mystics and Mayhem on October 26th.

“This update comes packed with three distinct raids, for the heroes in Arkesia to hone their teamwork, skills, and ability to overcome unique mechanics; the Vykas Inferno Difficulty Legion, Achates Trial Guardian Raid, along with a new event, the Mystic Abyss Raid,” the studio says.

“The Guardian Mystic, formerly known as the Herald of Vairgrys and the Ark Carrier, has begun to cast dangerous mists from the permeated chaos and must be vanquished in this new, limited-time Abyss Raid. Mystic must be defeated, along with other bosses found within his lair. During the Abyss Raid event ‘Scale of Harmony’ is applied, changing character stats to match the enemy’s level. Item Level 1302 or higher is required to battle Mystic, and an abundance of weekly rewards await those who rise to the challenge. The event has three gates for players to battle through, and players are rewarded event tokens once the raid is successfully cleared. Mystic Event Tokens can be exchanged for a variety of rewards and items through an Exchange NPC located in each city. Along with the event rewards, there are a variety of Achievements to be earned. Mystic can be challenged once per week, per roster.”

Expect the event to run – complete with Halloween skins, natch – through November 16th.