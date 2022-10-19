Neverwinter’s Masquerade of Liars event will let players dress up like an owlbear at long last

Ah, the owlbear. Strong of form, fluffy of body, and owl of face. It has all of the strengths of an owl and a bear and none of their weaknesses, and soon players of Neverwinter can touch the majesty of what being an owlbear is like thanks to a reward in its upcoming Masquerade of Liars Halloween event.

If that header image wasn’t enough of a clue, this year’s event will grant players an owlbear fashion costume to wear, which would arguably be more than enough in terms of treats, except there will also be a new witch’s broom mount, a wide assortment of returning rewards, and a new Mask of the Fallen item that ties into a Contest of Liars, which sees three factions race to collect the most treats for more rewards. Both portions of the event will run between October 21st and November 4th.

In other Neverwinter news, the game has started the final milestone of August’s Rothé Valley activity, so if you’re among those players who are hungry for an account-wide panda mount, you have a job to do.

