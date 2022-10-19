Old School RuneScape officially opens its fresh start worlds today

Old School RuneScape is not about to be left out of the fresh start worlds hullabaloo started by its successor. Today, players of the elder statesman MMORPG can effectively hit the reset button with the opening of its own fresh start worlds.

These new worlds operate similarly to the ones found in RuneScape except they will not offer any boosted XP earnings, with the intent of forcing veteran players to rely on their wits and knowledge to make their world firsts or meet their goals while hoping to give new players a taste of what life in OSRS was like back in its early days.

These new servers will be online for six months, after which players will be able to move their fresh start characters to the game’s regular worlds. All of the details on how to get started and how these servers work are detailed on the website.

