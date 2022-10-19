Trove brings new and returning Halloween goodies with its Shadow’s Eve event

Halloween has once more fallen upon the boxy world of Trove with the return of the Shadow’s Eve event that promises lots of returning activities and some new things to look forward to between now and November 1st.

In terms of returning features, players can look forward to pumpkin dungeons and fighting the Wolves’ Den boss, while new attractions this year include a quest chain that centers around creating an item to cleanse the Q’rsed Bite affliction. There are new goodies to earn as well including a direwolf mount, new Bomber Royale bomb styles, and a new ally.

The event is live on all platforms, so get out there and get into some pumpkin dungeons.

