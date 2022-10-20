ArcheAge kicks off a broom race and shares some results from its fresh start player survey

Flying brooms and Halloween go together like candy and Halloween, so it makes some sense that ArcheAge would have something involving flying brooms in its seasonal event. What might not be expected, however, is using those flying brooms for a race.

This new portion of the game’s Hallowtide event hands players a flying broom with unique skills, then tasks them with flying through rings as fast as possible for broom race coins, which can then be traded in for a wide assortment of boost items, enhancement materials, and a Spooky Cauldron Mailbox. This event is live in both AA and Unchained, along with growth support handouts for AA players this weekend and bug fixes and stronger penalties for blocked characters on both games.

On the subject of Unchained, the survey that Kakao asked fresh start players to complete has some results to share: Players overwhelmingly want the current fresh start servers to remain active while new fresh start servers open, and they’d like the same boosts offered. Players also felt that there were fewer bots on these servers. The only close vote was regarding whether labor boosts were enough, with only 53% feeling it was enough to progress.