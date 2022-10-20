Elder Scrolls Online launches its Halloween event, finishes Stadia account conversion to PC

Trick or treat season has arrived to Elder Scrolls Online, but this year is definitely leaning more to the treat side of things for players of the MMORPG. The game’s Witches Festival event is back once more with plenty of Halloween goodies for players to gather between now and November 2nd.

During the event, players can gather up Plunder Skull containers full of returning items for every boss monster they defeat, while killing different types of boss monsters for the first time in a day will grant an extra Dremora Plunder Skull with additional items like a new armor style page. Players can also take up a daily quest for a Crowborne Horror Dremora Plunder Skull stuffed with a greater number of Plunder Skull rewards, and there’s the usual Impresario Event Ticket goodies to gather up, one of which includes a housing item that lets players change the time of day in their personal abode.

The treats continue for ESO players who were on the soon to be shuttered Stadia platform, as they can now simply download the PC version, log into their migrated accounts, and continue to play with their existing character; since the Stadia version was already connecting to the PC megaservers, it’s really just that simple.