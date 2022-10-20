Electronic Arts will sunset multiplayer servers for a wide assortment of classic games this year

As Tim Curry’s character can tell you, escaping capitalism requires some pretty severe steps, but unfortunately the online multiplayer servers for a number of classic Electronic Arts games can’t just fly to space, which means they are getting shut down this year.

Included in the list are several titles in the Command and Conquer series, the last two titles in the Army of Two series, and the multiplayer screenshots server for Dragon Age: Origins. 2023 will also see other servers shut down for games like NBA Jam: On Fire Edition and Mirror’s Edge, which will consequently mean that certain achievements won’t be earnable anymore.

As the lede suggests, these shutdowns are simply a part of the inexorable march of time and the cost of operating these servers. “As games are replaced with newer titles, the number of players still enjoying the games that have been live for some time dwindles to a level – typically fewer than 1% of all peak online players across all EA titles – where it’s no longer feasible to continue the behind-the-scenes work involved with keeping the online services for these games up and running,” the terms section of the shutdown list explains.