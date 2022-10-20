Neverwinter announces Salvatore-penned Northdark Reaches module for November 8

Cryptic has just announced the next module for Neverwinter: Northdark Reaches. It’ll mark the game’s 24th module and herald a two-part campaign written by no less than R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore, set in the Way of the Drow trilogy between Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge.

“In the upcoming major update for Neverwinter, players discover that far beneath the storied mountains of Faerûn lie the Northdark Reaches, a sprawling frontier that skirts the Underdark’s fallen civilization of Ched Nasad,” Cryptic writes. “It is in this deadly and forgotten place that Braelin Janquay, a friend of dwarven king, Bruenor Battlehammer, and one of Bregan D’aerthe’s most illustrious drow scouts, has gone missing. To help King Bruenor and uncover the secrets behind the looming drow civil war, players will descend into a whole new region of Underdark.”

“Heroes brave enough to answer King Bruenor’s call for aid will discover plenty of new content within Neverwinter, including the first persistent Underdark Adventure Zone. Players will discover new quests, fight challenging bosses – including heroic encounters — and unearth helpful gadgets as they explore epic locations across the Northdark Reaches in the Underdark of Faerûn. Longtime veteran players and new players can also look forward to a major update for the “Temple of the Spider” Dungeon as the new version will feature new bosses, enemies, rewards, along with Normal and Master difficulty options. Additionally, quality of life improvements, such as an updated inventory system, along with Neverwinter community-requested changes to the Wizard class, will be included in the new module. “

The best news is that you won’t have long to wait, as it’ll launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox simultaneously on November 8th, just about the time your Halloween candy is running out. The second part of the module is expected “next year.”

Source: Press release