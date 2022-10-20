Ryzom redesigns its tutorial area to make it more player friendly

If you ever found Ryzom a bit indecipherable, it’s not (just) because the MMORPG is set on an alien world. Older titles like this often struggle to onboard modern players who aren’t familiar with the peculiarities and specificities of early MMO designs.

To help acquaint players with the ins and outs of Ryzom, the open source team announced that it redesigned its tutorial zone to be more player friendly. This area includes new character creation options, better starting equipment, a streamlined UI, and “interactive, explanatory pictoral lessons.” Yes, they’re going to explain this game to you like you’re five.