Star Wars The Old Republic’s Galactic Season 3 is back online with new and adjusted rewards

After a bit of a delay caused by an unexplained issue, players of Star Wars: The Old Republic can finally get themselves a companion who looks like a protocol droid wearing aviator sunglasses from the ’80s and an upside-down Gundam mask for a helmet. Galactic Season 3 is back once more, and it features some new goodies and adjustments to previous rewards that players might want to know about. Assuming they can take their eyes off of RoboHackerman up there.

In terms of new rewards, the aforementioned companion PH4-LNX the Croupier Droid, or “Fay” to her friends, is the headlining piece of the free track, along with a new reputation track for the Gambling Authority and Management Entity (aka G.A.M.E.) that players can progress along by gathering G.A.M.E. Analysis Modules from completing season objectives, engaging in group content, or killing enemies. Incidentally, players will earn this new reputation specifically with Fay as their companion, meaning that rep can continue to be earned even when Galactic Season 3 ends.

As for existing reward adjustments, that comes primarily to the free track, with a higher total of tech fragments available to earn and a lowered Cartel Coin grant that’s offset with the addition of eight Classic Cartel Crates and five Ultimate Cartel Packs to the reward pool. Everything that’s on offer for both the free and subscriber reward tracks are previewed here.