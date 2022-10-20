The Stream Team: Wishing for wings in Neverwinter’s Spinward Rise

By
MJ Guthrie
-
    
0
Want to travel Neverwinter’s Spinward Rise? Then collect yourself some wind runes and open the portals! It’s not like Massively OP’s MJ has wings to fly between all those sky islands (as much as she wishes she did!). The D&D night crew is continuing their elemental elimination adventures, still focusing on wind. Tune in live at 9:30 p.m. to see who gets the wind knocked out of them most, MJ or the enemies!

What: Neverwinter
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 9:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Enjoy the show!



Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don’t worry; we’ll post the complete stream here when it’s over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!

October 20, 2022

  • 9:15pm EDT: Neverwinter - MJ

October 21, 2022

  • 2:00pm EDT: Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Chris

  • 8:15pm EDT: AQ3D - MJ

October 22, 2022

  • 8:00pm EDT: Dual Universe - MJ

October 24, 2022

  • 3:00pm EDT: Trove - MJ

  • 8:00pm EDT: Elder Scrolls Online - MJ

