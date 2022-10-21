Apex Legends brings gift giving, a new map, and a ferrofluid manipulating character November 1

Not every character can have awesome and awe-inspiring powers – for every Phoenix, there’s a Jubilee. That kind of seems like the case for Apex Legends and its next upcoming character who has the ability to… uh, manipulate ferrofluid. Still, she does use this ability to some pretty neat effect.

This shaper of magnetized goop is named Catalyst, and she’s the new arrival coming with the Eclipse season update on Tuesday, November 1st, which will also open up a new map, a new season pass, and the ability for players to give gifts to one another.

More information on the features of Apex’s 15th season will be shared in the future, including a gameplay trailer debuting on October 24th. In the meantime, there’s the new season’s landing page, an FAQ about gifting, and a cinematic trailer of the shooter’s blob bender below the cut.

