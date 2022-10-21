Atlas plans floating bases, more taming tools, and additional single-player support for Season 10

Atlas is once again full of promise and has its eyes set on the immediate future in its Season 10 roadmap, which is looking to add more things to the piratical sandbox while once again promising it’s closer to a full launch – for context, this one has been in early access for four years and projected at the time that early access would run for two years.

So, what’s on tap for Season 10? The game will be introducing floating operating bases, improving modular ships, adding a faction system, making several updates to the trade system, and bringing more tame utility in the form of a swarm house that passively generates resources based on the kind of swarm house built.



The post also notes that the devs are working on a way to update single-player and non-dedicated player servers without forcing them to wipe out all of their progress, which is a primary reason players want these kinds of servers available instead of the seasonal wipes larger multiplayer servers go through. A plan to make this happen hasn’t been quite tied down yet, but one consideration is adding map feature updates as free DLCs to grant players a choice of map.

Finally, the post closes with acknowledgment of player frustration with the team focusing on adding more content over patching existing problems. “We’re getting closer to being able to focus most of our attention on bug fixes and polishing of existing content,” the post promises. “The waters may be turbulent now, but the storm will soon pass, so batten down the hatches and hold on for the ride!”