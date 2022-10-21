Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong DLC zone was inspired by Olmec, Moai, and Anatolian art

So, you’ve scored yourself a free Firesong DLC thanks to The Elder Scrolls Online’s community challenge – what are you actually getting out of it? Quite a bit, according to the game’s latest dev blog, which dives into the design of the DLC’s core zone, Galen. The zone, ZeniMax Online Studios says, is the team’s chance to “dive deeper into druid culture while exploring their foundational aspects and maintaining their connection to the modern Bretons.”

“Obviously Stonehenge and its connection to the actual druids of our world played into our development, but we also found inspiration from some of the amazing sculptures of the Mesoamerican Olmec and of course the Moai from Easter Island,” art director CJ Grebb says. “We already had explored the idea of the druids living inside the cliff faces before, so we sought even more reference from the real world and hit upon examples of structures carved into cliff faces in ancient Turkey and the surrounding regions, especially Göreme National Park and the Lycian tombs in Dalyan.”

Players will contend with dense jungle, the Dreadsail Sea Elves, and druid politics as the plotline converges to the end of the annual arc. Firesong rolls out on November 1st for PC (and November 15th on console).