Fallout 76 details next week’s dual in-game celebrations of Halloween and the RPG series’ 25th anniversary

On the one hand, Fallout 76 has 25 years of the RPG series to celebrate, but on the other hand, it doesn’t want to be left out of the Halloween events that are everywhere in MMO gaming. What’s a multiplayer open world title to do? Celebrate both, obviously.

On Tuesday, October 25th, FO76 will be kicking off two little events: One that has players taking up daily challenges to earn rewards and ultimately unlock the Wild Mountain Rifle Range Prefab, and one that has players hunting down costume-wearing Scorched for goodies and visiting player CAMPs for some trick-or-treating. Both events will run for two weeks between October 25th and November 8th.