Final Fantasy XI brings the Harvest Festival back once more on October 24

The down side to the Harvest Festival in Final Fantasy XI is that by this point it is a pretty well-worn event without much new to do during it, not featuring a bespoke new bit of story content or the like. The up side is that with FFXI’s long lifespan even just bringing back the old standbys means a lot of content, and that’s exactly what will happen when the festival rolls back into town on October 24th.

Players will be able to give candy to costumed adventurers in the capitol cities, hunt down the spectral intruders who seek to infiltrate the festivities, and participate in costume contests as well as searching for hidden pumpkins. It’s all sorts of fun, and if you’ve missed a prior event or just have a hankering for a reward you previously passed over, you’ll have a shot at it during this run. Just be sure to get your antics in before the curtain falls on November 7th; once that happens, it’ll be a year before the spooks come out again.