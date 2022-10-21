Old School RuneScape shares player reactions to Poll 77 as the Jagex launcher gets multi-account support

Earlier this week Old School RuneScape opened up its 77th poll with the focus on making a host of quality-of-life features. As usual, the devs have circled back around to this post with a lineup of responses to player concerns as Jagex digests feedback from fans.

Most of the responses offer a bit more detail to an already granular series of poll questions, discussing how essence pouches will be earned from the Guardians of the Rift, explaining why the repair pouch function in Guardians of the Rift costs pearls after it’s unlocked, and expounding on why the jar of darkness and stale baguette drop rates are changing. The devs are also adjusting the Lumbridge elite diary task clear requirements based on player feedback. If any of the above matters mean a whit to you, then heading back to the original post may be of merit.

In other OSRS news, the devs have outlined a number of updates being made to combat achievement rewrds to make chasing those cheevos feel more worthwhile, the MMORPG has announced timing for its next maintenance, and Jagex has introduced multi-account support for the open beta version of the Jagex Launcher.