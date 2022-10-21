Overwatch 2 brews up a fresh batch of Halloween terror

With 25 million players flooding in to see Overwatch 2’s revamped gameplay, it’s left some wondering what Blizzard might do for an encore this month. How about activating the pseudo-sequel’s first Halloween event? That should do the trick (or treat).

The studio announced that Halloween Terror will arrive next week on October 25th. While no details for the event are public yet, if it’s anything like past years, it’ll include cosmetics, a special brawl called Junkenstein’s Revenge, and special loot boxes.

Something else coming to the game on October 25th is the return of Bastion, Torbjorn, and the Junkertown map. All of these were disabled for some last-minute work to iron out bugs and prepare them for heavy action.

*creepy laughter* Prepare yourselves 🧟‍♀️ Halloween Terror begins Oct 25! pic.twitter.com/iFlde0vgAo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 20, 2022