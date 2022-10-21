UK regulatory body puts out a call for public evidence and opinions on the Microsoft Activision-Blizzard buyout

The ongoing scrutiny of Microsoft’s enormous purchase of Activision-Blizzard by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has entered its next phase. The CMA has now opened the matter to the public by putting out a call for people to “share their views” about the deal and file evidence to inform the regulatory body’s decision.

This is all a part of the CMA’s process, as the public was able to provide responses to its issues statement; it’s now also taking in evidence directly via email. Once this process has concluded, the CMA will next hold hearings with both Microsoft and ActiBlizz about its findings.

“At this point we invite anyone, including members of the public, to share their views with us,” the regulator is quoted as saying. “If we think the merger could have a negative impact on competition, we also start thinking about potential solutions to those concerns.”

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
