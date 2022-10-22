Star Citizen highlights vehicles, master mode, hull scraping, and the 600i rework

Star Citizen has put out its first post-CitizenCon episode of Star Citizen Live, which means that the devs are talking about some of the things that were brought up during the event.

The stream featured several different devs to talk about some of what’s being worked on. During the broadcast there was confirmation that wheel physics have been updated, a concept art peek at interior updates being planned for the 600i, and yet another promise that master mode features would be elaborated on soon™.

After a break, additional devs addressed programming, which further brought up that hull scraping features are currently in the bug fixing stage and legacy code is being updated.

