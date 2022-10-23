MMO Week in Review: To Brimstone Sands with 65K friends

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

New World is officially back on the map this week with the launch of Brimstone Sands that brought queues and new servers as players returned to the year-old MMO.

Embers Adrift also became the latest Kickstarted MMO to fully launch, though our previewer admitted that its mechanics won’t be for everyone.

Meanwhile, Halloween is in full swing across the MMO universe. Fancy a trip through a haunted house?

Finally, The Sims 5 is expected to have multiplayer, though whether it’s really The Sims Online 2 is still up for debate.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleFinal Fantasy XI’s Koichi Ishii reminisces on the origins of the game

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments