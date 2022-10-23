MMO Week in Review: To Brimstone Sands with 65K friends

New World is officially back on the map this week with the launch of Brimstone Sands that brought queues and new servers as players returned to the year-old MMO.

Embers Adrift also became the latest Kickstarted MMO to fully launch, though our previewer admitted that its mechanics won’t be for everyone.

Meanwhile, Halloween is in full swing across the MMO universe. Fancy a trip through a haunted house?

Finally, The Sims 5 is expected to have multiplayer, though whether it’s really The Sims Online 2 is still up for debate.

