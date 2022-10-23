Neverwinter revamps its Temple of the Spider for its upcoming Northdark Reaches module

How do you feel about giving spiders a more comfortable home? What about absolutely massive spiders that are worshiped by some sort of insane cult? Depending on your answer, you may or may not be on board with Cryptic’s redesign of Neverwinter’s Temple of the Spider for its upcoming Northdark Reaches release.

In a new dev blog , Cryptic explains how this will offer an improved challenge across the board: “The normal version is available to all players with at least 25,000 item level and will be included in the random dungeon queue. The master version is a challenge worthy of the strongest adventurers in the realm and will require 75,000 item level.”

And no, that’s not a typo with too many zeroes. Neverwinter *may* have an item inflation problem. But that’s for the spiders to handle.

The new and improved Temple of the Spider features a connection with Lolth, as players have to rescue a priestess within its depths. Cryptic posted images of some of the rings players can loot from the dungeon, as well as a special spider-themed transmute.