The MOP Up: Elder Scrolls Online introduces one of Firesong’s defenders

With Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong DLC arriving early next month, there will be a new roster of characters to meet during this new journey. One of them is a rather determined and noble night.

Learn more about him in the latest Meet the Character series: “Sir Stefan of House Mornard is the embodiment of chivalry. Learn about this defender of Vastyr in our latest Meet the Character.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

WURM Online added a new title for elite animal tamers, a new maul skin, and tweaked how erupt works with slopes and pits.

The Path of Exile audio team answered another batch of community questions about the creation of the ARPG’s soundscape.

ARPG Undecember launched this past week on Steam and mobile: “The fun of hack and slash comes from annihilating countless enemies at once. As a genre where character growth is tied to devastating enemies to obtain new items, the focus was set upon the proposition to ‘gain strength after wiping out enemies’ during development.”

Prosperous Universe promised some new tutorial videos that are coming soon(tm).

Free-to-play Century: Age of Ashes landed on PlayStation with all of the force of every dragon at its disposal:

Apex Legends has a new character, Catalyst, coming to the game on all platforms this November 1st:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line