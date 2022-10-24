Dark Age of Camelot’s recurring Halloween festivities return for another year

Halloween has once again come to Dark Age of Camelot, and while this year’s festivities might not be new to regular players, it’s hard to hate on the annual return of the pumpkin moon. Ideally, anyway.

With that said, there doesn’t appear to be too much new for the spooky season: There are rewards for killing specific monsters at pumpkin patches, ghostly quests to take up, the fight against the Mournful King to take on, and plenty of thematically appropriate goodies waiting in the event shop.

The seasonal good times can be had between now and November 2nd, assuming you missed these celebrations in years past. Or maybe you mark the year with recurring MMORPG holidays; either way works.