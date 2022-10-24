Halloween arrives to World of Tanks and World of Warships with thematic missions and game modes

Just because you’re playing a digital tank crew or digital naval crew doesn’t mean you can’t get in the Halloween spirit. Wargaming’s two big military battlers, World of Warships and World of Tanks, are both feeling the season with their own respective holiday events.

In Warships, there are two Nightmare Operations and a returning battle mode for players to take on, with rewards like creepy-themed ships and commanders based off of literary figures like Mr. Hyde or Dr. Frankenstein. As for Tanks, the Pumpkin Bash game mode is back, pitting two teams of 15 against one another in specific vehicles with distinct mechanics and skills for rewards like witch crews and tank styles.

More information about each game’s seasonal events can be found on their respective websites or the videos waiting below.





