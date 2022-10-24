Lost Ark hypes up the arrival of its Mystics and Mayhem update with a new trailer

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

There will be some spooky good fun that’s soon to be had in Lost Ark when the Mystics and Mayhem update arrives this week, and that’s definitely the theme being embraced by the game in it’s new trailer, which goes in on the Halloween vibe with the kind of reckless abandon usually meant for Spirit Halloween stores.

The video can mostly be described as a showcase of two parts: The first half appears to be eager to show off a whole gaggle of Halloween-themed outfits, pets, and mounts; the second half actually shows playable content in the form of the three new raids on deck.

There’s not much in the way of information, but for those who want to see an extremely angry dragon or an equally cute pumpkin-headed magical broom pet, the video waiting below the break has you covered.

source: YouTube
