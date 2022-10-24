New World’s October dev update video talks PvP features, a new raid, weapon tweaks, and more events

The month of October heralds a new developer video from New World, and just like previous episodes of this series, there are a lot of different pieces that are brought up. With that in mind, we’re breaking it down to some of the larger points.

The video begins with a roadmap update, which first points out that leaderboards are still in the works despite missing their targeted arrival. Otherwise the devs are looking at the next nine to 12 months of content, including a new expedition that “combines the best parts of Amrine and Starstone” and another expedition for next year involving the Verangian Knights, an endgame raid involving a sandworm, and cross-server Outpost Rush.



Events are also a point of discussion, with the devs confirming that Winter Convergence will be back in December along with plans for a springtime event and some celebratory events for when fresh start servers open.

In terms of weapons, the devs call out that PvP nerfs for the rapier, the musket, and the fire staff are being eyeballed, as well as efforts being made to improve the viability of blocking, add more combat Heart Gems, and make sure weapon bonuses remain strong.

In regards to territory control, planned updates here involve a three-day cooldown for those who leave a guild before they can join a war effort to push back against “shell companies” being made to unbalance territory wars.

Finally, the devs talked about trying to smooth out the pacing of crafting progression as well as plans to clean up the crafting UI, ways give crafters more control and optimization over what they’re crafting, and a hint at something that lets crafters put a stamp or identity on their created items.