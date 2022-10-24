PSO2 New Genesis stuffs Halloween costumes in its lootboxes, prepares to share update details in a video

The month of October in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has some Halloween costumes for its fans… provided they want to open AC Scratch Ticket lootboxes, anyway. The newest portion of the MMO’s October update isn’t bringing a seasonal event, but it is offering up some monster costumes in its latest lootbox round. Other portions of this leg of October’s update include new high-rank sectors in the Aelio region and a new Ordinal Tower quest to take on.

In other PSO2:NGS news, the game’s next Headline video showcase is premiering tomorrow, October 25th. This video will offer up some new information about content for November and December, including the game’s 10th Anniversary Project, more details about the Stia region, and some answers to player questions. The video will make its premiere at 8:00 a.m. EDT.