RuneScape brings back its Halloween event with classic activities and new cosmetic rewards until November 4

This week in RuneScape, it’s all about the Halloween season as the game’s spook-filled event is back again for another year, offering up several seasonal ways for players to get their costumes or train their skills from now until November 4th.

The actual content of this year’s festivities are still the same as before, with miniquests and skills training through various haunting activities in the Manor grounds for tokens that can be used on returning cosmetics and new looks like a Vampyric Regalia outfit, the Death’s Mask, and the Renegade Armor. All told, there are 20 cosmetics to earn, five skilling activities to take on, and XP BOOsts (yes that capitalization is accurate) for event activities.

Other portions of the game’s weekly newsletter detail an update to the fan content policy for fanfiction writers, a downtime notice for the game’s UK servers, a nod to the multi-account management feature of the Jagex launcher, and the usual weekly patch notes that outline updates to Wilderness flash events and other general gameplay matters.