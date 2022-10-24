The Cycle Frontier continues its ‘balance spree’ as players complain about matchmaking

Players of the PvPvE shooter The Cycle: Frontier are still apparently having a bad time with matchmaking, which has been a bugbear for the game for quite some time now. The devs at Yager hear this feedback, but they’re going to work on balancing first.

This affirmation is part of the preamble in the game’s latest patch notes, which effectively explains that the team has other priorities at the moment. “We of course have heard your thoughts on current matchmaking but also wanted to follow up on our current balance spree with a couple more tweaks,” reads the opening.

As for those aforementioned balance changes, those affect some of the game’s guns while other things like lighting, gunshot sound distance, and the tutorial got some adjustment. The game also recently put out a hotfix to close a couple of unintended geometry breaks.