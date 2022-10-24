V Rising hands out Halloween DLC like candy, preps a free play weekend

Here’s a puzzler: How can a game that’s thematically about a gothic vampire world create a distinctive Halloween event? We’re not quite sure, but V Rising is trying its hardest even so with its Bloodfeast update.

The patch adds a free set of “Haunted Nights” housing items and activates the Mad Hunt in both PvP and PvE modes. The studio said that the Mad Hunt introduces “an element of chaos so wild it makes Chaos Volley look like Regular Volley.”

If you’re still on the fence about picking this ARPG up, you can try it out for free this weekend. Stunlock Studios is opening up V Rising to all from October 28th through November 1st. It’s also becoming available through GeForce NOW on October 27th, in case you like to access games that way.

Stunlock ended things by teasing a “bigger expansion” coming in the new year.

