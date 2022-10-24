You’ve got a few more days to try out the beta of Nexon’s co-op shooter The First Descendant on Steam

Over this past year we’ve had eyes on The First Descendant, a co-op shooter from Nexon that has been on our radar from its first twinkling as Project Magnum to now, as the game kicked off its Steam beta last week and keeps it open until Wednesday, October 26th.

This Steam beta promises to let players experience Descendant’s 10 different unlockable characters and take them on missions and boss fights, using a variety of unique character abilities, weapons, and grappling hooks. The beta is also hosting in-game events, handing out a unique title for those who complete a specific mission, and hosting Twitch Drops. For those who are either curious or looking to provide some feedback, the beta is open to you.