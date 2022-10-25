Black Desert Mobile’s new patch introduces an improved black market and Halloween events

Black Desert Mobile players have an opportunity for some under the table dealings with the MMO’s newest patch. Patricio the merchant is willing to introduce access to a new and improved black market for those who complete a quest, which will introduce some updated black market items for players to buy. As for the rest of the patch’s content, that includes some buffs to the Primrose class, a couple of tweaks to the Mystic, changes to one of the Fairy Wish objectives, and a host of bug fixes.

The mobile MMO is also enjoying some Halloween fun with a couple of events. Players can either take part in a Spooky Party Rush that lets them earn entries to a fight against Spooky with guild mates or blood kin, or they can complete guild quests and daily missions to get Halloween Growth Support chests. The update also has another event that involves raiding Asula bandits.