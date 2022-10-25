Blizzard delays World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight prepatch an extra three hours

By
Bree Royce
-
    
1

Veteran MMORPG players know better than to spend sick days or stay up late for an iffy launch for an expansion, and hopefully the same extends to big ol’ prepatches too – like the World of Warcraft Dragonflight prepatch that was supposed to be launching at 6 p.m. EDT tonight.

Unfortunately, the launcher has been updated with a three-hour delay for folks in North America, putting the new launch time at 9 p.m. EDT.

Fortunately, there’s plenty to do while you wait other than twiddle your thumbs: Blizzard also dropped several blogs and guides this afternoon, including a new race-and-class-combo chart, a guide to the updated user interface, an overview of the talent overhaul. The studio enlisted influencers to prep a survival guide for the patch too.

Source: Blizzard, Reddit, Wowhead, race/class chart, UI guide, talent blog.
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleOrbusVR hosts its fourth harvest festival this month, prepares another chaos realm for late November

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments