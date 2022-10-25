Blizzard delays World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight prepatch an extra three hours

Veteran MMORPG players know better than to spend sick days or stay up late for an iffy launch for an expansion, and hopefully the same extends to big ol’ prepatches too – like the World of Warcraft Dragonflight prepatch that was supposed to be launching at 6 p.m. EDT tonight.

Unfortunately, the launcher has been updated with a three-hour delay for folks in North America, putting the new launch time at 9 p.m. EDT.

#Shadowlands Current maintenance has been extended until 6:00 PM (PDT). We apologize for any disruption and hope to restore service quickly. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 25, 2022

Fortunately, there’s plenty to do while you wait other than twiddle your thumbs: Blizzard also dropped several blogs and guides this afternoon, including a new race-and-class-combo chart, a guide to the updated user interface, an overview of the talent overhaul. The studio enlisted influencers to prep a survival guide for the patch too.