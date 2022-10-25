EVE Online’s latest patch makes new tweaks to its dynamic bounty system and opens more spooky space

The dynamic bounty system (DBS) of EVE Online and its related dynamic bounty multiplier (DBM) is seeing some further adjustment in the game’s latest patch that hopefully will make the much-maligned system a bit more lucrative. Ideally.

This new patch reduces the thresholds for DBS and makes DBM more reactive, raising the minimum output of DBM from 50% to 100%. In the meantime, DBM minimum output has been temporarily raised to 110% and will regenerate to the new threshold over time. It should be noted that these adjustments to the DBS system won’t all land at once, adjusting per-system as DBS updates. In other words, some systems will see a low payout floor for a bit of time.

In addition to DBS tweaks, the patch has “significantly” increased the spawn rates of event sites for the game’s recently added Crimson Harvest, added more Spanish localization, and added new Caldari and Gallente military infrastructure in the Samanuni and Amygnon systems.