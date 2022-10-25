Final Fantasy XIV details the opening of housing lotteries on its new North American servers

The addition of a new data center and a new set of servers for Final Fantasy XIV players in North America brings with it a variety of questions, but one of the obviously pressing ones for players is when housing opens up. After all, housing availability is a big reason to decide to move servers to begin with, especially to a completely new data center. The good news is that those servers will open up for housing purchases on November 4th, with the new lottery system in place to avoid an out-and-out land rush.

Now for the bad news: The servers will have more wards designated for Free Company purchases than more established servers. Wards 1 through 12 will be limited to Free Company housing, while 13 through 24 are for personal housing. If you’re transferring to the new servers in the hopes of buying a house, we wish you the best of luck when the first lottery period kicks off on November 4th; at the very least there shouldn’t be any bugs like when the system first rolled out.